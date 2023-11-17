CAPCOM announced the broadcast of DRAGON’S DOGMA II Showcase 2023 for the next November 28th at 10pm, Italian time. It will be possible to follow the live broadcast on the channels YouTube And Twitch. of the company.

The Showcase will last 15 minutes and will provide new information and gameplay with the presence of Hideaki Itsunogame director, e Yoshiaki Hirabayashiproducer. DRAGON’S DOGMA II is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC (Steam)but it doesn’t yet have a release date.

Let’s see a new teaser below.

DRAGON’S DOGMA II Showcase – Teaser trailer

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu