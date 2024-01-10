IGN has released a new gameplay video for the highly anticipated DRAGON'S DOGMA IIwhich shows us in action the vocation of Tricksterscall Illusionist in the Italian translation of the title.

According to the game's official website: “The Illusionist can invoke smoke illusions with his unique weapon, the Censer. Illusionists use these mirages to trick their enemies into fighting each other. They can also temporarily power up Pawns beyond their limits.”

We remind you that DRAGON'S DOGMA II it will be available next time March 22 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steamwe have already told you about it in our preview.

DRAGON'S DOGMA II – Illusionist

Source: IGN Street Gematsu