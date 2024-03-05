The beginning of 2024 was truly full of important releases, and March will be no different. In fact, the highly anticipated one will arrive this month DRAGON'S DOGMA IIsequel to the branded action RPG CAPCOM which over the years has become a cult title for lovers of the genre. Not only does the title look truly mammoth, thanks to a gigantic open world which will be four times as large as the one seen in the first chapter, but will also be extremely varied given that we will be able to progress in a non-linear manner by carrying out choices that will directly influence the progress of the plot principal.

Although the game's release is still a few weeks away, thanks to the invitation of CAPCOM we had the opportunity to preview it for a second time, experiencing a different portion of the game from the one seen last November. In this article I decided to tell you about my new experience with the Action RPGgiving you a taste of what we will be able to find inside the game upon its release.

Are you ready to take on the role of a new Arisen?

One of the elements highlighted most in my second test of DRAGON'S DOGMA II it's definitely there freedom of action that will be given to the player, and how this will affect the progress of the game. Whether it's the main story or a side mission there will be different ways to progress, and very often the player's sense of experimentation will be pleasantly rewarded. I don't want to go into much detail to avoid possible spoilers, but at a certain point during my test there was an annoying guard who prevented me from accessing the city and, to overcome him, I could look for an alternative route, complete a side-quest and obtain a particular object, or even try to trick her by changing the appearance of my Arisen. And these are just some of the possibilities available to me.

Placing the player and his choices at the center of the narrative universe is without a doubt an interesting choice, which However, it could prove to be a double-edged sword for those looking for a slightly more linear adventure. The only flaw, if we can call it that, that I encountered during my test was in fact the game's somewhat vague way of giving directions. I particularly noticed this with some side missions since not only will we have limited time to complete them, but their outcome will influence the rest of the adventure. As I anticipated, if on the one hand this choice could make people turn up their noses, on the other I think it is perfect for opening up to many narrative implications and give the player the opportunity to try to find their own solution without feeling completely guided by the game. In fact, I'm sure it will be fun to compare yourself with other players to discover their approach to the adventure.

Thanks to this second test of DRAGON'S DOGMA II I got to experience two of the Hybrid Vocations that we can find in the full game, and what they will be usable exclusively by us Arisen. As can be assumed from the name, these are unique classes that combine the characteristics of different Vocations, thus giving us the possibility of exploiting truly impressive actions on the battlefield. During this adventure I experienced the Mystical Knight, a class that combines close physical attacks with spells capable not only of hitting at a distance, but also of keeping the battlefield under control. Thanks to his very particular weapon, a double-bladed spear, it is in fact possible to attack multiple enemies at the same time, and we can also infuse it with magic to increase damage. Among her charms we find the possibility of stun opponentsthus making it a really useful class even in those moments when the rest of the party is in difficulty.

The second Hybrid vocation that I was able to try in preview is theArcher-Mage which, as the name might suggest, uses a series of enchanted arrows to eliminate your enemies or help your allies. Thanks to a auto-target system we just need to target an enemy for a few seconds for our arrows to hit him automatically, remaining active for a certain period of time. Thanks to the elemental attributes we will be able to make the most of our surroundings and our possibilities, for example with the thunder element there is a type of arrow capable of bouncing off the walls hitting all the opponents present in their trajectory and thus making the narrowest spaces such as caves a real death trap for the enemies. The Archer-Mage also has arrows capable of healing and reviving allies from a distancemaking it a truly optimal support class.

Even though it is a test build, I really appreciated some of the technical choices made by the software house. The most interesting is undoubtedly the differentiation between day and night, with unique enemies that will only appear when the sun goes down making the game world a truly creepy place to wander. I also got to get a little taste of it localization in Italianwhich I found really enjoyable and in line with the fantasy narrative universe of the title CAPCOM. I found The AI ​​of the Pawns is also very well structuredFurthermore, I was able to see how they will help us find previously discovered points of interest if they come from another player's game. It's about a great way to build communitygiven that we will be able to indirectly help all those who decide to exploit the Pawns we created.

Ultimately at the moment my expectations for DRAGON'S DOGMA II they are really very tall. The new title CAPCOM seems to be an immense epic adventure to play and replay until you discover all its secrets. I can't wait for the next one March 22, when I can finally fully venture into the fantasy world created by the company. Are you also as impatient as me? Let me know in the comments!

Thanks again to CAPCOM for the invitation to try a new build of DRAGON'S DOGMA II before the game's release.