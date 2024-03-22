













With the arrival of Dragon's Dogma II A scandal occurred on social networks. Many game users saw that there are a series of microtransactions within this long-awaited Capcom title. From stones that allow you to fast travel to tomes to change the appearance of your character.

However, we believe that the reaction on social media is a little blown out of proportion. Especially taking into account Capcom's past and the current quality of this sequel. So we decided to act as devil's advocate and analyze the situation calmly.

Why do we think the situation with Dragon's Dogma is exaggerated?

What microtransactions sell can be achieved within Dragon's Dogma II

Of course, with so many negative reactions online, Capcom had to come out and talk about microtransactions. In a statement they explained that everything that can be purchased can also be obtained within Dragon's Dogma II simply for playing.

After we played it ourselves to make our review, we confirmed that what they say is true. Some items, such as Fast Travel Stones and Appearance Tomes, may be somewhat difficult to obtain. Even so, it is not totally impossible to come across some on your travels, and they are not at all necessary.

Users on networks also focused a lot on a key that allows you to get out of jail and then breaks. You can also get this item in-game without spending money. Plus you can go to a smith to ask him to make you an exact copy. Finally, this is not the only way to get out of jail, you can also bribe the guard, with in-game money, to let you out.

It seems that many simply jumped on the 'these microtransactions make it unplayable' narrative without giving it a chance. Dragon's Dogma II. If they had done so, they would see that none of these objects are really necessary. So you don't have to spend more either.

They are simply 'shortcuts' to speed up certain processes. Once you play and get lost in its huge open world, you won't even want to shorten your playing time with any of these objects. Not to mention changing the appearance of your character, since most of the time you will be wearing hats, masks or helmets anyway. If you spend money on that, blame it on your vanity.

The way Capcom introduced microtransactions in Dragon's Dogma II It is not totally new. In fact he did something similar with Devil May Cry 4, Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 4 Remake. These were also optional purchases that only accelerated some processes.

In the case of Dante's adventures, they still sell orbs to upgrade weapons and get skills. Meanwhile in Resident Evil 4 Remake They sold coveted golden tickets that allowed you to unlock the best abilities of your weapons. But again, all of these items could be obtained within the games, simply by advancing.

Although these microtransactions are present, they did not affect the gameplay at all. In fact so much Devil May Cry 5 as Resident Evil 4 Remake They are considered among the best Capcom titles in recent years. If these contents did not affect its quality, why should it be different with Dragon's Dogma II?

If many apparently ignored these DLCs in those titles, they can easily do so here. The approach has not changed in all this time and is not as serious as other titles that wanted to charge you for creating a new save space or for the ability to do finishers in fighting games. They are additional charges that are also totally optional.

Microtransactions don't derail Dragon's Dogma II, but should they exist?

On the one hand, we remain firm that the microtransaction scandal in Dragon's Dogma II it escalated exaggeratedly. However, we agree that a completely single-player title should not have this kind of content.

Curiously it feels like pay to win practices that you would expect from mobile or multiplayer titles. Those payments you make to build your fortress faster or have more opportunities to attack. Only here they are intended to make the experience easier for you.

Unfortunately it seems that this is due to the current state of the industry where we are always looking to get more out of games. On our part, what we can do is say that we don't want them, but with our wallet by not buying any of this. In Dragon's Dogma II, Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil 4 Remake It is simpler because they are not necessary objects.

But we must also take into account that if they are present it is for a reason. Surely although the majority of users complain, There are still a good number who want to use the credit card instead of their skill to get the best of these games. I remember guides that recommended buying the golden ticket of RE4 to get the S rank in professional. So a new debate arises about who is to blame: Capcom for offering it or the users who show them that there is demand?

