During the Playstation Showcase of this evening CAPCOM has released the first trailer for DRAGON’S DOGMA II. This is the sequel to the very successful RPG released in 2012, which development has currently been confirmed for Playstation 5. We do not know if the title will also be released on other platforms.

Waiting to find out more we leave you now with the first trailer for DRAGON’S DOGMA IIwishing you a good vision as always!

UPDATE [24/05 ore 23:37] – CAPCOM confirmed that the title will also be released on Xbox Series X|S And pc, although a possible launch window has not yet been announced. You can find a very rich gallery of images under the trailer.

Source: CAPCOM