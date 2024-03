CAPCOM shared an eight-minute trailer online for DRAGON'S DOGMA II, which introduces players to the world of action RPG. The English version of the trailer is narrated by the British actor Ian McShanewhile the Japanese one by the actor Takayuki Sugou.

DRAGON'S DOGMA II will arrive March 22 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam.

Welcome to DRAGON'S DOGMA II – Japanese version

English version

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu