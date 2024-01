IGN has published a gameplay video online lasting approximately 18 minutes for DRAGON'S DOGMA II. In the video we are shown the vocations Fighter, thief, Warrior And Sorcerer.

We remind you that DRAGON'S DOGMA II it will be available next time March 22 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steamwe have already told you about it in our preview.

DRAGON'S DOGMA II – Gameplay

Source: IGN Street Gematsu