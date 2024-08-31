He announced it on X via a message in which he thanks his fans and talks about his future plans. In particular, starting in September, Itsuno will embark on a new adventure and will start working on an unreleased game in a new work environment.

Itsuno’s message

“At the end of August 2024, I will leave Capcom after 30 years and 5 months,” Itsuno’s message reads. “I thank you for your long-term support of the games and characters I have been responsible for. I hope you will continue to support Capcom’s games and characters.”

“From September I will start developing a new game in a new environment. I hope to create fun and beautiful games that are as memorable as, or even more so than, the ones I have created so far. Stay tuned for more on my next creation.”

Hideaki Itsuno joined Capcom in 1994, initially working in the company’s arcade division. His first project as director was the 3D fighting game Star Gladiator in 1996, which was followed by other fighting games such as Rival Schools: United By Fate and titles such as Auto Modellista and GioGio’s Bizarre Adventure. He later replaced Hideki Kamiya as director of the series Devil May Cry. Despite the flop of Devil May Cry 2, subsequent chapters directed by Itsuno proved to be a success, particularly Devil May Cry 3 in 2005 and Devil May Cry 5 in 2019.

In 2008 Itsuno proposed a pitch to Capcom Dragon’s Dogmaan action RPG that was supposed to take inspiration from both Western and Japanese games, implementing the unique Pawn mechanic that has become one of the trademarks of the series. Although the game did not fully represent Itsuno’s vision and suffered from various problems, it still managed to carve out a niche of very loyal fans, convincing Capcom to develop an MMO (which was not very successful and never arrived in our shores) and a second chapter, namely Dragon’s Dogma 2, which arrived in stores last March 21, and which is in fact the last Capcom game to bear the signature of Hideaki Itsuno.