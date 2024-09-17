Going in order, Easy mode includes a series of facilities that should make the player’s adventure more carefree. Among these, for example, we find lower prices for Teleport Stones and stays at the inn, a lower consumption of stamina to sprint outside of combat, a higher maximum weight that can be carried. In addition, the Pawns will automatically heal from the fearsome Draconic Plague. It is possible to switch to easy mode even during the adventure, but once done it is not possible to return to normal mode and some objectives will be precluded.

As promised in the last few days, today Capcom has released a massive update free for Dragon’s Dogma 2 That further improves performance on both PC and consoles, introduces the new Easy mode and includes a long list of class balance changes.

Improved CPU load

There are also some new features all round. By popular demand, a Telecrystal has been added to Bakbattahl, new contextual animations for Pawns and Arisen, the frequency of application crashes has been reduced and, as mentioned in the introduction, some improvements have been made. CPU overload fixes on both consoles and PC.

An archer from Dragon’s Dogma 2

This, according to the official patch notes, “should improve frame rate in areas with many characters like the city center. Also, changing the graphics options to “Low” should improve it further. Steam players can also achieve the same result by changing their graphics settings.”

A series of improvements have also been made improvements to some classes. The one that seems to have benefited the most is the Warrior, since the strength of all weapons has been increased and the effectiveness of a good part of its class skills has been increased. In addition to this, there is also a long list of fixes for more or less known problems and changes of various kinds. For all the details, we refer you to the official patch notes of September 17 for Dragon’s Dogma 2, which you can find in Italian at this address.