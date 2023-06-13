The Capcom Showcase 2023 closed with a presentation by Dragon’s Dogma 2protagonist of an interesting video deepening by the house of Osaka, which seems to focus significantly on this production, also judging by the game world size and other details.

Director Hideaki Itsuno led the presentation, which also coincides with the tenth anniversary of the release of the first chapter. After a general review with the presentation trailer already shown at the PlayStation Showcase, Itsuno then began a more in-depth explanation of the game.

In particular, the director focused on the combat system and the management of battlemates, reiterating that it is a single player game with artificial intelligence support. The latter manages the behavior of the “pawns“, i.e. the companions of the protagonist.

The main hero, or the Arisen, is controlled directly by the player, while the pawns are managed by the AI: there is a main one and two secondary ones, all able to act as in a cooperative multiplayer.

There will be choices to make, with vocations that can shape character progression and evolution, as well as relationships with other characters and NPCs that can impact the development of the story. The game world will be 4 times bigger compared to the original, with improved and more precise physics, as well as greater environmental destructibility.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S but does not yet have a precise release date, so we await further information in this regard.