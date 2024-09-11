There has been talk for several days now of a possible substantial update coming soon for Dragon’s Dogma 2and now there is the Confirmation from Capcomwhich through X reported that an update is coming, to improve several features of the game.

It’s possible that the update will arrive around Tokyo Game Show 2024, where Capcom will be present in force and with Dragon’s Dogma 2 among the games to be shown, perhaps bringing with it further information and news on the open world action RPG that has been available for several months now on PC and consoles.

By the way, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is reported as one of the games that should receive the update”PS5 Pro Enhanced“, so it’s possible that this update could bring news in this sense too, although with the console expected to arrive only in November a later update is more likely.