Capcom has shared more information about Dragon’s Dogma 2 at the Tokyo Game Show. Speaking to VGC, director Hideaki Itsuno also confirmed that exploration is “seamless,” that is no loading screens.
“As for the continuity of the world, there are no loading screens when exploring. Of course, if there’s a cinematic, there might be a loading and then we put you back into the free exploration phase, but as far as going into dungeons or caves and exploring different parts of the world, you’ll never see a loading screen”.
“The streets of the game they serve in some way to give players an idea of where they can go. But these are suggestions. In terms of game mechanics, they have no meaning, other than the fact that we know that people tend to follow paths when they are pointed to them, so this helps us design the game without players getting too lost. Additionally, the AI of pedestrians and other characters knows where the streets are and will take this as a guideline as to where they might want to go.”
Dragon’s Dogma 2, no climbing but lots of freedom
As in any open world game, in Dragon’s Dogma 2 we will be able to decide how to explore and what to prioritize. We will be able to launch into secondary adventures or we will be able to continue with the plot missions without ever changing direction.
Furthermore, in terms of pure exploration, it is stated that the character will be able to climb whatever is within his reach, but he will not be able to climb walls. In principle, in any case, we will be able to go wherever we want. “You are quite free to make your own way in the world. You can stick to the path if you want. If you want to go off-trail and find your own way, you are free to do so. However, it is not possible to climb flat rocks, but it is possible to climb over open areas. height of your character,” explains Itsuno.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 It doesn’t have a release date yet, but we know it will arrive on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series Finally, we leave you with the gameplay trailer with many details from the Tokyo Game Show 2023.
