Capcom has shared more information about Dragon’s Dogma 2 at the Tokyo Game Show. Speaking to VGC, director Hideaki Itsuno also confirmed that exploration is “seamless,” that is no loading screens.

“As for the continuity of the world, there are no loading screens when exploring. Of course, if there’s a cinematic, there might be a loading and then we put you back into the free exploration phase, but as far as going into dungeons or caves and exploring different parts of the world, you’ll never see a loading screen”.

“The streets of the game they serve in some way to give players an idea of ​​where they can go. But these are suggestions. In terms of game mechanics, they have no meaning, other than the fact that we know that people tend to follow paths when they are pointed to them, so this helps us design the game without players getting too lost. Additionally, the AI ​​of pedestrians and other characters knows where the streets are and will take this as a guideline as to where they might want to go.”