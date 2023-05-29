Dragon’s Dogma 2 will not have the cooperative multiplayerCapcom confirmed, although its gameplay may seem inclined to such an approach, especially given the system of companions who always remain at the player’s side, the developers have not included the option.

On the other hand, even the first Dragon’s Dogma had implemented a choice of this kind, which later became a real distinctive feature of the game: we are talking about the pawnswhich have already been confirmed as also present in Dragon’s Dogma 2, after the new presentation we saw at the PlayStation Showcase and the first images and details that emerged later.

This is a battle partner management system entirely focused on artificial intelligence, so it does not concern other players. Speculations on a possible inclusion of a cooperative multiplayer mode, perhaps to be announced later, are still not lacking, however the same official page of the game makes the situation clear.

Scrolling to the bottom, we can see the main features of Dragon’s Dogma 2, with a very clear “Players: 1”. It seems that, even in this case, the idea of ​​cooperative multiplayer in the game will not be considered, although it continues to seem a very attractive option for the type of game.