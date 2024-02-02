Dragon's Dogma 2 is one of the most anticipated games of March 2024, for many good reasons. Now, a segment of players who love creating and sharing will have one more reason to want to buy it: Dragon's Dogma 2 will also offer a photo mode through which to immortalize the beauty of the game world and the intensity of the clashes, capturing even the smallest moment of a battle.

The confirmation comes from a tweet from the official Dragon's Dogma 2 Twitter profilewhich you can see below.

Since it's the version Japanesewe have no way of understanding in detail what the options shown in this specific screenshot indicate, but in any case we can assume that it will be a system similar to that present in other games.

However, it should be remembered that this is not completely new, as it is also the first Dragon's Dogma had a photo mode, although it was poor in options. Considering that this feature has become more common in today's games, we really believe that the new version will be of higher quality.