Dragon's Dogma 2 of Capcom will present some adult contentaccording to a classification recently published byESRB.

Specifically, the ESRB revealed that Dragon's Dogma 2 will have scenes a sexual background which will involve prostitutes. Here's what the ESRB's description of the game says:

The player character can interact with prostitutes by exchanging currency with them for services; a short sequence depicts the player sitting on a bed with a prostitute (both wearing underwear), before the camera cuts to black. Another clip briefly depicts the characters kissing and rolling in bed (without nudity). Two monsters are shown with bare breasts, albeit with no discernible details (e.g., no nipples).

The ESRB rated the game a M classification (i.e. recommended for users aged 17 and over) and, in addition to sexual themes, Dragon's Dogma 2 also contains bloody scenes:

Players use swords, spears, arrows and spells to slay humans and monsters in fast-paced combat. Battles are highlighted by cries of pain and frequent blood splatter effects. Some cutscenes depict gory elements: a monster being decapitated in slow motion (the head can be carried/used as a weapon) and a dragon ripping out the heart of a human character.

The long-awaited action role-playing game conceived by the director of Devil May Cry, Hideaki Itsunoit will be released on March 22that is, exactly twelve years after the publication of the first chapter.

The title will arrive on PC and current generation consoles and, in the case of PlayStation 5, players they won't need a PlayStation Plus subscription to take advantage of its online features.



