Capcom has great franchises on its back such as Resident Evil, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, among others that today do not stop receiving video games. For its part, it seems that they had forgotten one for basically a decade, Dragon’s Dogma, which in pure Dragon’s style Dungeons and Dragons, He came to leave his mark on certain players.

Many years passed in which a latent rumor indicated the corresponding sequel, and it was not until the summer event of Capcom of 2022 that we would finally have confirmation of its development. For that reason, the excitement of playing the first title returned, whether on platforms like the Playstation 4 or to the port of Nintendo Switch.

Although not many details have been given about the game, Capcom is striving to bring the best possible product, and this has been reflected a few days ago, since they have invited us to try a demo of this game. This is approximately 60 minutes long, which was enough to have a good first impression.

So for that we have prepared the text that you can read below, in which we are going to tell you step by step our experience about the medieval lands full of warriors, magicians and other races that used to be the protagonists of board games. Something that I can tell you at once, left me wanting more due to the playable themes.

It is worth emphasizing that this is not a review or anything similar, since there is still some time left before the full game is released on the market, and to start, Capcom has not revealed the release date. So, we are only going to comment on this little test that at times feels like it lacks details, but that doesn’t mean we suffer playing this new installment either.

A magical world to explore

First of all, we can confirm that Dragon’s Dogma 2 It takes place within a medieval open world, that is, a gigantic map in which there are forests, mountains, towns, among other typical places in these stories. And yes, the player can basically move wherever he wants, as long as there are certain areas of the terrain that allow it.

In these places we can move on foot with our character and traveling companions, and yes, in the D&D style we will move in groups with elements that make each person unique. That is, there will be a warrior, a white magician, an archer and even assassins, which can surely be expanded but that is already in the full version.

The set of actions is basic depending on the character, since we have the basic attack, a stronger one, defending with the shield as well as the release of special movements. In question are two triangles with abilities that can be used that are changed when using the left trigger, so we would then have eight in total.

Obviously not all characters will have the same abilities, because depending on their species it will be what they shoot, in the case of archers, they will be able to attack from a distance, even with explosive arrows; On the other hand, by having a white mage it will be possible to heal ourselves and our allies, as well as recover the stamina bar that is used up when attacking, running and other actions.

The important thing here is that if some type of character doesn’t suit you, you can change to another, but from what I saw in the demo, it is possible that you have to start the game from scratch to change class. So if you find that swords aren’t your thing, you can move on to bow shooting or even being sneakier around assassins.

Something that I really liked is that when you find yourself in danger you can request help from your companions, this by using the directional pad of the control where there are commands such as healing you, even when the character is fatigued due to running out of the stamina bar. They can recover you through the use of potions and items of different kinds.

Of course, it is also important to collect objects to later obtain gold and thus buy all kinds of utensils that will be useful later in the adventure. And yes, like other RPGs where there is action, if the character carries many things on his shoulders, he will eventually not be able to walk easily and therefore the combats will become complicated.

For that there is a solution, and that is precisely to distribute the things among the different avatars that accompany you, so they can reach a town and use the objects either by selling or creating weapons. This is to lighten the load so that everyone can go lightly to another part of the map that surely houses more valuable treasures than the previous ones.

Fierce creatures to the horizon

Moving on to combat Dragon’s Dogma 2, you can say that it is dynamic to a certain level, but it also has more controlled parts so that it doesn’t become a jumble like in hack and slash games. And although the game is classified as an RPG, it is not as classic due to the fact that the combat is not turn-based like almost all Japanese productions.

Enemies will appear depending on the area you are in, such as in the forests there will be wolves and witches, in the caves there will be trolls and orcs, and in the grassy plains we can even come across mythological creatures such as griffins. And the ways to defeat them can vary, as some will be more earthly and others can fly out of range in the air.

That means that we can use the warrior to attack those who are on the ground, the archer can launch projectiles at those who are in the distance, while the white magician serves as backup to heal health and restore health. stamina. This means that teamwork will be key to surviving adversaries.

It caught my attention that in the demo we played they gave us three objectives to follow, in which there were bosses along the way, being able to find a giant troll that moves quickly and of which we have to be careful because of its rapid movements. There are also other types of monsters that won’t exactly be a walk in the park.

I liked the synchronization with battle companions, of course, I have only been able to play with the avatars controlled by the CPU, but then there is a promise of something more entertaining when playing with friends. So, it will be better to wait for the full version to arrive to see if there is the same order when accompanied with people.

I would also like to give a slight emphasis on the towns that we can find on the adventure days, places where the group can rest in places such as hotels and also stock up on different objects. This ranges from weapons, armor, accessories and more equipment that can be assigned to the characters, of course, with their respective weight.

Likewise, I had the opportunity to explore an as-is section of Dungeons and Dragons, a cave, a place where enemies are the order of the day and forking paths can be confusing. I entered the place with the aim of finding all the available treasures, and with the help of my companions I managed to get out in one piece.

To almost finish the session, I was able to move around the plain defeating many more adversaries and finding equippable items for the characters, this to reach a place that was threatened by a monster. But unfortunately I couldn’t finish that mission due to gameplay timing issues.

Regarding the performance of the video game in general, it can be seen that it at least exceeds 1080p, and that almost at all times it wants to maintain 60 frames per second (I played it on PS5). Unfortunately, as this is a demo, sometimes the frames did drop, there were also pop-in elements in the textures, small details that I imagine will be corrected when the title is released in 2024.

Looking forward to the full experience

Overall, this first demo of Dragon’s Dogma 2 I found it satisfactory, not revolutionary or innovative compared to the previous installment, but I will not deny that I had a lot of fun traveling from one place to another with a caravan. Where there are creatures to defeat and treasures to find in the vast open world that has been presented to us.

Of course, more activities are needed beyond just killing magical creatures, but I hope Capcom Keep this in mind so that later it will be a more bearable experience with which we are distracted by map elements instead of just wanting to get to the main mission. Let’s say I expect a feeling of exploration that makes me want to walk constantly without a goal in mind.

Also, let’s hope that the performance part has improvements, since those frame drops could bother those who are more demanding, especially because stability is necessary in combat. The same goes for the graphics, which although they are not bad, the power of a current generation game has to be noted, since until now it has not been said that it also reaches PS4 or Xbox One.

I’ve definitely been wanting to play more, so we’ll have to keep an eye on Capcom events, since so far there is no defined release date, only the year. Now that the love for D&D has returned to the trends of Geek culture, I think it will be a good time for Dragon’s Dogma 2 be launched and delight the players.

