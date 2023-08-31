The confirmation came from a post from the Dragon’s Dogma X / Twitter account, where we learn that the game will be one of the protagonists of the Capcom Online Program which will be broadcast at 16:00 Italian on 21 September. The post states that director Hideaki Itsuno will share new gameplay sequences and details on Dragon’s Dogma 2 during the showcase.

Capcom has unveiled that too Dragon’s Dogma 2 will be part of the line-up of games that will lead to Tokyo Game Show 2023 which will take place between 21 and 24 September and will be shown for the occasion new gameplay and shared never-before-seen information about the game.

The Capcom line-up at Tokyo Game Show 2023

Dragon’s Dogma 2 thus joins the games previously confirmed by Capcom for the Japanese event, namely Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Now, Resident Evil 4 VR Mode, Street Fighter 6 and the collaboration between Tokyo Marui and Resident Evil.

Part of the titles mentioned are already available in stores, such as Street Fighter 6 and Exoprimal, so it is reasonable to expect announcements relating to DLC, free updates and possible crossovers. In the case of titles such as Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Monster Hunter Now, however, it will be an excellent opportunity to find out more details and focus more on the next games of the Japanese company.

As you have probably noticed, among the absent games there is Pragmata, which unfortunately has been postponed to a later date. Never say never anyway, given that between now and September 21, Capcom’s line-up for TGS 2023 could get bigger and even include some pleasant surprises. For example, next year the Monster Hunter series will celebrate its 20th anniversary and the time would seem ripe for the announcement of a new game in the main series.