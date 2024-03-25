Dragon's Dogma 2 introduced a new mechanic related to Pawns, the faithful followers who accompany the player guided by AI, which is terrorizing the community. We're talking about Draconic Plaguea disease that makes them irritable and aggressive, as well as killers of NPCs in the terminal stages of the disease.

Capcom had anticipated the existence of this mechanic before the launch of Dragon's Dogma 2, without going into too much detail, but specifying that the consequences of the disease could be catastrophic. Pawns infected with this insidious disease paradoxically exude energy from every pore and are much bolder in battle. The problem? The symptoms become negative as time passes: first the pawns become too reckless, then irritable towards the player and, finally, they could turn against their master and go around kill non-player characterseven key ones who might entrust quests to the player.

Let's be clear, the game does everything to let players know that something is wrong through the dialogues of the Pawns, who may sometimes respond rudely or complain of severe headaches. Even the red glow in the gaze, should be quite indicative that something is wrong.

If you do nothing to resolve the situation, things will take a bad turn. After resting at an inn, a cutscene will play showing a dark transformation of the Infected Pawn, followed by a notification the next morning after that reads: “The dragon plague has struck, leaving behind a trail of innocent lives.”

In the video below, we can see how the effects are devastating, with the crazy pawn who took out most of the NPCs in Vernworth, the largest city in the game. If desired, Dragon's Dogma 2 allows you to resurrect dead people using a rare Dragon Heart, but when dealing with dozens of characters things clearly get complicated (and no, the much-hated microtransactions can help very little).