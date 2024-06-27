Capcom has released another update for Dragon’s Dogma 2 across PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

While the majority of adjustments have been made across all devices, the team has also added some console specific updates with this patch. It has now added the option for those on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to change graphics settings to high or low, as well as the option to turn 120Hz output on or off.

Capcom said turning graphics settings down to low on consoles should improve Dragon’s Dogma 2’s frame rates, adding: “Further frame rate improvements are planned for future updates as well.”

As for that 120hz option, Capcom stated while this setting “does not guarantee 120fps”, it “may make the game display more smoothly” should your monitor support it.



Dragon's Dogma 2 trailer.Watch on YouTube

In addition to the above, this update takes aim at a number of the usual bugs and fixes across the board. For example, players will no longer be able to enter areas they weren’t meant to be able to, and the prices for precious stones in Vermund should now be correct.

It has also added the function to sell items from the storage menu and the option to turn the Arisen’s visibility on or off in photo mode.



Dragon’s Dogma 2 has been a hit for Capcom, with the game selling 2.5m copies in under two weeks after its release. Back in April, the company actually revised its full-year earnings forecast following this success, combined with the success of its other popular releases over the last year.

The game is “a huge improvement over the original, and a captivating journey from beginning to end,” reads Eurogamer’s five star Dragon’s Dogma 2 review.