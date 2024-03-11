Dragon's Dogma 2 promises a large living world full of enemies ready to kill us, including powerful adversaries like chimeras, griffins and cyclops. Sometimes you may be tempted to escape from one of these, but it may not always be the best solution since you may come across a second boss and then maybe even a third: all of them three would be on screen at the same time.

The information comes from director Hideaki Itsuno who, speaking with Automaton-Media, stated: “In Dragon's Dogma, if we made two large bosses appear, we had difficulty inserting even the “small” monsters. In the sequel, however, even three large bosses are not a problem, so the player can run into the next boss while running from the previous one. Running away now involves risk, adding a dose of realism to the chase.”

Although the first game is of high quality, at the time there were “many technological shortcomings in terms of creating a truly open world. For example, when entering a densely populated area such as a castle or dungeon, a short loading time was required to switch between distant view data and detailed interior data, which prevented a seamless gameplay experience of continuity”.