Dragon's Dogma 2 promises a large living world full of enemies ready to kill us, including powerful adversaries like chimeras, griffins and cyclops. Sometimes you may be tempted to escape from one of these, but it may not always be the best solution since you may come across a second boss and then maybe even a third: all of them three would be on screen at the same time.
The information comes from director Hideaki Itsuno who, speaking with Automaton-Media, stated: “In Dragon's Dogma, if we made two large bosses appear, we had difficulty inserting even the “small” monsters. In the sequel, however, even three large bosses are not a problem, so the player can run into the next boss while running from the previous one. Running away now involves risk, adding a dose of realism to the chase.”
Although the first game is of high quality, at the time there were “many technological shortcomings in terms of creating a truly open world. For example, when entering a densely populated area such as a castle or dungeon, a short loading time was required to switch between distant view data and detailed interior data, which prevented a seamless gameplay experience of continuity”.
New to Dragon's Dogma 2: Beastren
Having access to more modern gaming machines has allowed Capcom to expand the world of Dragon's Dogma in another way: with the addition of a new race, the Beastren. We are talking about humanoid and leonine beings. In the original game the team wanted to include them, but it was not possible to introduce a large number of characters covered in fur, due to the technical limitations of the old consoles.
The player will also be able to opt for the Beastren race in Dragon's Dogma 2, and while this has no effect on the main storyline, Itsuno confirmed that “the attitude towards the Beastren is very different depending on the region, so we have made this difference visible in some aspects. Furthermore, some strategies for progressing in the game may develop differently depending on whether the Arisen is human or Beastren.”
We remind you that a demo is currently available that allows you to create your own character freely while waiting for the full game. Fans are creating incredible characters, between Willem Dafoe and Todd Howard.
