During an interview with IGN, game director Hideaki Itsuno talked about some of the secrets and mysteries that players might come across Dragon's Dogma 2. Among these there is also the Sphinxa being with a mysterious nature who will propose a series of challenges which will require you to use some gray matter and which you may never even encounter during the game.

The Sphinx is the gigantic feathered monster with a slightly disturbing grin seen in the latest official trailer published last month. This is the Capcom team's vision of the Sphinx, a monster that was not present in the first Dragon's Dogma but which was added in Dragon's Dogma Online, the MMO that never reached our shores.

But is it a friendly creature? Itsuno didn't say anything about it, but he explained that he will have it a very special role in Dragon's Dogma 2, always as long as you manage to find it. In fact, the producer is certain that many players will reach the end credits without ever meeting her. Those who do so will find themselves facing a very different challenge from a classic boss fight.

In fact, Sphinx will propose to the player to complete 5 riddles, rewarding him in case of success with as many treasures. However, don't expect simple back-and-forths, because solving these puzzles will require cunning but also skill, given that they will still be linked to combat.

For example, one of the riddles asks the player to venture into a cave full of enemies to retrieve an item based on the description offered by the creature. In this dungeon the player will find an avalanche of trinkets, but he cannot know for sure which one is the right one unless he deciphers the riddle. The interesting thing is that if the attempt is not successful, the challenge will be considered failed and it will no longer be possible to obtain the reward up for grabs.