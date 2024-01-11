During an interview with IGN, game director Hideaki Itsuno talked about some of the secrets and mysteries that players might come across Dragon's Dogma 2. Among these there is also the Sphinxa being with a mysterious nature who will propose a series of challenges which will require you to use some gray matter and which you may never even encounter during the game.
The Sphinx is the gigantic feathered monster with a slightly disturbing grin seen in the latest official trailer published last month. This is the Capcom team's vision of the Sphinx, a monster that was not present in the first Dragon's Dogma but which was added in Dragon's Dogma Online, the MMO that never reached our shores.
But is it a friendly creature? Itsuno didn't say anything about it, but he explained that he will have it a very special role in Dragon's Dogma 2, always as long as you manage to find it. In fact, the producer is certain that many players will reach the end credits without ever meeting her. Those who do so will find themselves facing a very different challenge from a classic boss fight.
In fact, Sphinx will propose to the player to complete 5 riddles, rewarding him in case of success with as many treasures. However, don't expect simple back-and-forths, because solving these puzzles will require cunning but also skill, given that they will still be linked to combat.
For example, one of the riddles asks the player to venture into a cave full of enemies to retrieve an item based on the description offered by the creature. In this dungeon the player will find an avalanche of trinkets, but he cannot know for sure which one is the right one unless he deciphers the riddle. The interesting thing is that if the attempt is not successful, the challenge will be considered failed and it will no longer be possible to obtain the reward up for grabs.
The Sphinx and the many other mysteries of Dragon's Dogma 2
Itsuno also revealed that players can refuse to solve the Sphinx e puzzles if they want face her in battle. However, he warns to prepare for a clash with mechanics that are very different from the usual and complicated one. He also added that just finding this mystical creature could prove to be the greatest mystery of all.
“To say too much here would spoil the fun, so we'll just say that you can fight it. You can fight it depending on your choices,” Itsuno said. “Defeating the Sphinx is a puzzle in itself. We wanted the question of whether it was possible to defeat or even fight it to become a mystery, and we would like this to be part of the fun of players struggling with the Sphinx and its puzzles. Players will first have to find the Sphinx, if possible.The journey to find her could be the greatest mystery of all“.
Itsuno added that Sphinx is just one of the many secrets hidden in the world of Dragon's Dogma 2 and which could easily escape the player less inclined to exploration, which could represent an incentive to replay the game several times or explore every single area with great attention.
“That's the key to everything. There are parts of the game that you don't necessarily have to discover, we made it possible to complete the game without finding them,” Itsuno said. “I think the game will give you a lot of experiences that you will want to tell your friends about. It could be the monsters, your interactions with the monsters, or the times you ran away from the monsters without even fighting them. The game is made to create this type of drama and these types of experiences, and we hope that players can enjoy them.”
Dragon's Dogma 2 will be available on PS5, Xbox Series March 22, 2024. Just yesterday we saw a gameplay video dedicated to the Illusionist, one of the new classes introduced in the second chapter.
