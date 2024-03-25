Capcom's Dragon's Dogma 2 represents a turning point in the action role-playing game landscape, an experience that stands out for its ambition and ability to immerse players in a world full of adventure and discovery. This sequel, long awaited after the original (released in 2012 on PS3 and Xbox 360), continues the tradition of a game that, despite being deeply rooted in Western fantasy, proudly displays its Japanese origins and approach typical of JRPGs.

Freedom is at the heart of the recipe for Dragon's Dogma 2, a title that challenges the conventions of the open-world genre with a degree of autonomy in gameplay that makes each experience unique and deeply personal. The narrative begins with the player in the role of an Arisen, a chosen one destined to confront the dragon who stole his heart. The ability to summon Pawns of any type to bring into battle to assist in this endeavor introduces an interesting gameplay dynamic, although the relationship with these temporary allies can sometimes feel impersonal due to their tendency to repeat the same lines.

The plot of Dragon's Dogma 2 unfolds through a journey that is as much an exploration of vast landscapes as it is a journey of personal growth and character empowerment. While the narrative may not be the main driver of player interest, it is the game environment that captures attention, with an immense map full of secrets, treasures and challenges. The day-night cycle adds an extra layer of depth, making nocturnal explorations a fascinating and dangerous adventure. Customization is another strong point of the game, with a character editor that allows for an almost unlimited level of detail, both for the Arisen and his Pawns. This focus on customization also extends to the combat system, where vocations offer a variety of playstyles and strategies, encouraging experimentation and adaptation.

However, not everything in Dragon's Dogma 2 shines equally. Technical issues, such as motion blur and sometimes lacking artificial intelligence, along with a narrative that can seem predictable at times, are aspects that diminish the overall experience. Additionally, the mission system can be both immersive and frustrating, depending on the situation. Despite these imperfections, Dragon's Dogma 2 establishes itself as a major title in the RPG genre, offering a detailed and well-designed world that invites exploration and adventure. The promise of grand adventures is delivered, and players willing to fully immerse themselves in this universe will find a rich and rewarding experience.

Format: PS5 (tested version), Xbox Series X|S, PC publisher: Capcom Developer: Capcom Vote: 8/10