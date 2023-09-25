This was an element that Capcom wanted to evolve from the first chapter and which it seems to have managed to do in Dragon’s Dogma 2, also thanks to a new approach to world building game, influenced by Rockstar Games’ games.

There is something that links two seemingly distant titles like Dragon’s Dogma 2 And GTA 5 apparently: the structure of open world with its typical emergent gameplay, is in fact inspired by the Rockstar Games title, explained director Hideaki Itsuno.

The creation of a living world

Dragon’s Dogma 2, a scene from the game

“We mainly wanted to reach those goals which we were not able to achieve with the first Dragon’s Dogma when it came out, both due to lack of time and the limits reached by the hardware at the time”, explained Itsuno.

“The main inspiration therefore lies in our original game, since this is an evolution of it in which we try to achieve what we were unable to do before.” However, looking outside of this, the celebrated Rockstar title emerges as another important element in the development.

“If I had to pick one released game that we looked at then it would be GTA 5,” Itsuno said. “I’ve always admired the way they managed to create a world where it feels like… NPCs actually have their own life, regardless of the player. All the elements of emergent behavior that can be observed while exploring the city and all the particular events that can arise. That feeling of a living world is something we definitely tried to achieve in Dragon’s Dogma 2.”

We tried Dragon’s Dogma 2 at TGS 2023 and it was very convincing.