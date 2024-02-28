Capcom has released a new trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2 which allows you to see the unique characteristics of the vocation (i.e. the class) of theMagic archer. You can see the video just below.
The Magic Archer can attack enemies with tracer bolts and revive downed allies, causing a magical explosion that damages nearby targets. She can fire an explosive fire arrow, which leaves flames on the ground, and ice bolts that repeatedly strike the target to freeze them. The electric arrow, on the other hand, is fast and able to bounce into the tightest spaces to hit multiple times.
Another ability allows you to unleash a wide range attack which deals massive damage to larger targets in exchange for reduced maximum health. The Magic Archer is clearly perfect for ranged combat and supporting allies.
Dragon's Dogma 2, release details
Dragon's Dogma 2 will be available from March 22, 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. The action role-playing game will allow you to take on the role of an Arisen, a warrior whose heart has been taken by a dragon. We will be able to choose the vocation we prefer, with a set of basic classes and some more advanced ones to unlock by playing.
We won't be able to play in cooperative, but we will have the Pawns on our side, i.e. NPCs that can also be borrowed by other players. We will also be able to create our main Pawn. The Pawns will be more advanced than those in the first game.
