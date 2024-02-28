Capcom has released a new trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2 which allows you to see the unique characteristics of the vocation (i.e. the class) of theMagic archer. You can see the video just below.

The Magic Archer can attack enemies with tracer bolts and revive downed allies, causing a magical explosion that damages nearby targets. She can fire an explosive fire arrow, which leaves flames on the ground, and ice bolts that repeatedly strike the target to freeze them. The electric arrow, on the other hand, is fast and able to bounce into the tightest spaces to hit multiple times.

Another ability allows you to unleash a wide range attack which deals massive damage to larger targets in exchange for reduced maximum health. The Magic Archer is clearly perfect for ranged combat and supporting allies.