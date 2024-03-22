On the occasion of the launch of Dragon's Dogma 2Capcom wanted to give a gift to Italian players with the introductory trailer in the version narrated by Paolo Marchesetheater actor and one of the greatest Italian voice actors.

This is the same video that we saw a few ago, in that case narrated by Ian McShane: Marchese's voice accompanies us in an overview dedicated to the hero of Dragon's Dogma 2, to the game world that we will have the opportunity to explore and to the monsters we will encounter along the way.

Meanwhile, Dragon's Dogma 2 has already achieved almost 200,000 concurrent players on Steam, demonstrating how much this sequel was awaited: an excellent start for the Capcom title, awaiting the official sales data.