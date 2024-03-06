Capcom has published a new video dedicated to the classes of Dragon's Dogma 2. This time it's the turn of theIllusionist, one of the exclusive classes of the Arisen (i.e. our character). It's about one of the advanced classes which offers a unique combat system.

The Illusionist has the weapon Censer, which only he can use. It is not used to attack enemies directly, but is used to create smoke illusions. Through these we can push enemies to fight each other, create fake platforms so as to make enemies fall into the void and attract them with copies of our character so as to distract them and move them where we prefer.

Additionally, the Illusionist class is specialized in strengthening Pawns, that is, the NPCs who will be part of our group and who will have to take care of the bulk of the combat when we use our smoke illusions. We will also be able to terrorize opponents with dragon illusions.