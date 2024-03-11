There are now less than two weeks left until the debut of Dragon's Dogma 2 in stores all over the world and thanks to the interviews granted by the development team, further details have arrived on Capcom's action RPG. For example, director Hideaki Itsuno explained how they were modified the classes from the previous game in order to make even more interesting and engaging in the second chapter of the series.

In fact, although vocations such as the Warrior and the Magician are also present in the previous title, players will notice notable differences in the fighting style, with the development team preferring emphasize their specialties and making them less of a jack of all trades.

“In an action game, the more versatile a class is, the less powerful it will be” Itsuno said in an interview with Automaton. “After all, if a vocation were great at everything, it would become the only choice, compromising the balance of the entire game.”

“For this reason, to bring out every skill, we have narrowed down the range of actions for each class and we strengthened them. This makes each vocation more interesting and emotionally engaging to use. To achieve this, we split the classes into melee, long-range, and support and made them as strong as possible in their respective fields of specialization, so they can offer different types of gameplay experiences.”