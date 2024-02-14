The release date of Dragon's Dogma 2 is approaching in great strides and these days Capcom is publishing short films gameplay trailer in which he presents the abilities of each class in the game. Today's film focuses in particular onArcherwhich apparently has a more varied repertoire than one might imagine.

Clearly, the Archer specializes in ranged combat and can exploit explosive and poisoned arrows to achieve devastating effects when necessary. This class also has a number of techniques that are useful when enemies get too close, such as a choreographic backflip attack using the opponent himself as a springboard. Among the various techniques, we also see a very powerful charged blow, which requires a long execution time, but which is capable of inflicting heavy damage and even stopping the charge of a minotaur.