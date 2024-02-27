There has been some drama, on the internet, about the possible frame-rate of Dragon's Dogma 2given that the lack of certainty had led some to think about the possible 30 fps or a frame rate unlocked which is difficult to interpret, but according to a first video analysis, on a version that is still absolutely not definitive, it seems that there is little to fear about the performances and that the Capcom game is definitely aiming for the 60 fpsat least on PS5.
After the presentation at TGS 2023some publications raised the alarm on the possibility that Dragon's Dogma 2 could run at 30 fps on consoles, which triggered the predictable and usual preventive psychodrama on the frame-rate, but without any actual basis, it seems.
The director Hideaki Itsunofor his part, perhaps confused things even more with his statement that the game would perhaps be released with an unlocked frame-rate, a rather singular (not to mention wrong) way of reassuring fans worried about the fluidity of the new open world action RPG.
The TGS 2023 demo should reassure
Well, there is no official confirmation yet, but based on what has been shown so far it seems that Dragon's Dogma 2 is actually aiming for 60 fps and manages to maintain the target also satisfactorily.
The test was published by LordsOfGaming, and is also quite dated at this point: it is in fact a video analysis created at the time of the demo shown at Tokyo Game Snow 2023 on PS5, therefore months old, but which already showed the stability of the game's frame-rate.
Based on what emerged, the title was already running at 60 fps, with a calculated average of 59.50 frames per second over 20 minutes of demo, therefore an undoubtedly satisfactory result also from the point of view of stability.
However, it must be considered that it was not the definitive version, so we will have to see how the latter will behave in the face of greater openness of the setting and variety of situations, however it is likely that the situation will improve further with additional optimizations.
