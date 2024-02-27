There has been some drama, on the internet, about the possible frame-rate of Dragon's Dogma 2given that the lack of certainty had led some to think about the possible 30 fps or a frame rate unlocked which is difficult to interpret, but according to a first video analysis, on a version that is still absolutely not definitive, it seems that there is little to fear about the performances and that the Capcom game is definitely aiming for the 60 fpsat least on PS5.

After the presentation at TGS 2023some publications raised the alarm on the possibility that Dragon's Dogma 2 could run at 30 fps on consoles, which triggered the predictable and usual preventive psychodrama on the frame-rate, but without any actual basis, it seems.

The director Hideaki Itsunofor his part, perhaps confused things even more with his statement that the game would perhaps be released with an unlocked frame-rate, a rather singular (not to mention wrong) way of reassuring fans worried about the fluidity of the new open world action RPG.