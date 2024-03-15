There's a week left until the arrival of Dragon's Dogma 2 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series, but someone is already showing it via online streaming. We are certain that Capcom did not give permission to do so (and the fact that the streamer's channel in question was taken down by Twitch supports this hypothesis) and we therefore suggest that anyone who wants to get to the moment of the launch of the RPG without suffering any type of spoiler should pay maximum attention to what they search for online.

It is credible that they emerge Dragon's Dogma 2 video and that these include plot elements. We can confirm that we saw a streamer playing the RPG, but in our case it was a fight in the woods, nothing that had not already been seen through official presentations.

That was the version used in this case PS5 and the streaming quality wasn't particularly high. If you see snippets of re-uploaded streams, consider the possibility that the video quality is preventing you from bringing out the good things Dragon's Dogma 2 has to offer on a visual level.