Dragon's Dogma 2 has sold 2.5m units since its release on 22nd March.

The action RPG was highly praised by critics and that's followed through with sales – despite drama around the game's microtransactions.

These sales mean the series as a whole has now shifted over 10m units.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Dragon's Dogma 2 – Action Trailer | PS5 GamesWatch on YouTube

That's split between the original release of Dragon's Dogma on PS3 and Xbox 360 (1.3m), its Dark Arisen re-release on those consoles and PC (3.5m), and the later Dark Arisen release on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC (2.3m). That's according to Capcom's Platinum Titles list.

While Dragon's Dogma is something of a secondary series for Capcom behind Resident Evil, Monster Hunter and Street Fighter, the strong sales for the new sequel bode well for its future.

Indeed, Dragon's Dogma 2 DLC could be on the way according to a recent public survey in which Capcom quizzed fans on what they'd like to see.

More recently, Dragon's Dogma 2 was updated across all platforms over the weekend, as preempted by Capcom.

Alongside various bug fixes, the update brings two important additions. The first is a tweak to visual options so players can switch Motion Blur and Ray Tracing on and off, as well as a new fixed frame rate of 30fps. A major criticism of the game has been its variable framerate.

The second addition is an option to start a new game when saving data already exists. Until now, players were stuck with just one save file.

The game is “a huge improvement over the original, and a captivating journey from beginning to end,” reads our Dragon's Dogma 2 review.