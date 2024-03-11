Dragon's Dogma 2 allows you to play with an entire team of characters. In addition to our protagonist, we will have a series of “Pawns”, i.e. characters controlled by AI: we will create one and borrow others, even from other players. There will also be a way to get help from certain NPCs. However, there is no type of multiplayer. How come? Is this a technical limitation? A design choice?

In an interview with Automaton, the director of Dragon's Dogma 2 Hideaki Itsuno explained that the multiplayer it was never taken into consideration for this new action role-playing game, also because it does not want to deviate from the original idea of ​​the first chapter, which wants to merge the single player experience with the sensations of a multiplayer game.