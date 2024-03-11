Dragon's Dogma 2 allows you to play with an entire team of characters. In addition to our protagonist, we will have a series of “Pawns”, i.e. characters controlled by AI: we will create one and borrow others, even from other players. There will also be a way to get help from certain NPCs. However, there is no type of multiplayer. How come? Is this a technical limitation? A design choice?
In an interview with Automaton, the director of Dragon's Dogma 2 Hideaki Itsuno explained that the multiplayer it was never taken into consideration for this new action role-playing game, also because it does not want to deviate from the original idea of the first chapter, which wants to merge the single player experience with the sensations of a multiplayer game.
The words of the director of Dragon's Dogma 2
Itsuno states: “We did not consider any form of multiplayer for Dragon's Dogma 2. I believe that online games have their advantages, just as offline games have theirs. But the concept of the original game was to incorporate fun gameplay features not found in conventional offline games, while eliminating all the 'hassles' of online gaming. This is one of the original core ideas of the first game, which I don't intend to stray from.”
We remind you that Dragon's Dogma 2 will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series Rise of the Ronin and Princess Peach: Showtime! will be released on the same day.
