Since we first saw it, we realized that Dragon’s Dogma 2 It wouldn’t be just any release Capcom. Its game theme and other RPG elements make it a very attractive proposal. Now we know that this title will see the light on March 22, 2024 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

In addition to the aforementioned information, some details of Dragon’s Dogma 2 that give us a better context of what awaits us in this RPG video game. For example, the adventure will take place in two nations. In this title you will live the story of Arisen, a champion whose heart was stolen by the Dragon.

This original adventure takes place in a parallel world that has two nations with different approaches to the Dragon threat. Regent Queen Disa installed a false Arisen to maintain control of the kingdom of Vermund for her son.

On the other side, the beast nation of Battahl considers the otherworldly Pawns a source of misfortune and has turned to the cult of the Bright Flame and its empress Nadinia to ward off calamity.

Source: Capcom

Likewise, players will be able to create both their Arisen and their main Pawn, using an intuitive and deep creator that uses photogrammetry to improve the realism of each character’s appearance. As players progress, they will unlock additional vocations, such as the newly revealed Illusionist

Dragon’s Dogma 2 will have several presentations

Right now you can go to the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store and Steam and pre-order Dragon’s Dogma in its simplest edition for 69.99 USD, 1,350 MXN and 1,600 MXN respectively.

Also going on sale is the deluxe edition that comes with the New Adventure Pack, which comes with in-game items that will help the Arisen on his journey: camping equipment, an Awakening Stone, Fissure Crystals, music and sound collection of the series and much more.

What do you think of the offers for this Capcom video game? Do they convince you?

