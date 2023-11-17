The release date for Dragon’s Dogma 2 has apparently leaked.

According to a since-removed post on the European classification board PEGI, the upcoming sequel is scheduled for release on 22nd March next year.

It has also secured an age 18 rating, with mention of violence and in-game purchases.



This leak comes soon after developer Capcom announced a 15 minute showcase for Dragon’s Dogma 2, which is scheduled for 9pm (GMT) on 28th November.

This presentation will include brand new gameplay and more information about the game “directly from director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi.” This is, perhaps, when the developer planned to announce Dragon’s Dogma 2’s release date.

Last month Capcom teased it had a “major unannounced title” to be released by March 2024. Fans have been speculating what this could be – was it Dragon’s Dogma 2 after all or something else?

We were treated to nine minutes of Dragon’s Dogma 2 gameplay earlier in September, when the team detailed their vocations (the game’s equivalent of classes) and environments.

As Matt reported at the time, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will offer players a choice between four starting vocations. These are fighter, mage, thief, and archer. Then, as the game progresses, more vocations will become available.

Our Ian went hands-on with Dragon’s Dogma 2 in September, and while he felt the game was somewhat “sloppy and confusing”, he also found it very entertaining.

“It felt like putting a bomb under a nicely laid out set of dominoes, where your carefully laid plans can explode into utter pandemonium,” he wrote following his time with the upcoming release. “I really loved how unpredictable each encounter was and how the game kept its basic ‘go here, kill these monsters’ questlines feeling fresh and full of laughs and surprises.”

You can see Ian’s gameplay, where he breaks down seven of the stupid things players will be able to do on Dragon’s Dogma 2’s release, in the video above.