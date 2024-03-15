Dragon's Dogma 2 is the protagonist of a new, full-bodied trailer which features features of the game developed by Capcom and is narrated by the British actor Ian McShanewho you may remember from his roles in John Wick and American Gods.

The video is divided into three parts: in the first we meet the protagonist hero of Dragon's Dogma 2, a courageous warrior whose heart was ripped out by a dragon, transforming him into an Arisen; in the second we discover the settings that we will have the opportunity to explore during the campaign; and in the third, finally, the monsters we will face.

Meanwhile, fans are creating incredible characters with the Dragon's Dogma 2 editor, and the feeling is that even this aspect of the experience alone will contribute to the success of the long-awaited sequel, releasing March 22 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.