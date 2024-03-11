The dimensions are considerable, but smaller than those of many other triple A's.

Capcom started the preloading of the data Dragon's Dogma 2 For Xbox Series . Users can therefore download 69.94GB in anticipation of the launch of the definitive version, so that they can start playing immediately (or almost) upon unlocking.

Lots or little data?

Dragon's Dogma 2 is coming

The news comes from Spain, where in the game's subreddit, users who pre-ordered Dragon's Dogma 2 digitally were able to start downloading it. Consider that Capcom has not announced the date and time of the opening of preloading, although by now it should no longer surprise anyone that publishers offer this possibility, given the size of current games.

Some expected Dragon's Dogma 2 to weigh more in terms of occupied spacealso given the scale of the map, but the developers may have saved on certain elements of the game, reducing it to the current quantity.

For the rest, we remind you that Dragon's Dogma 2 will be released on March 22nd. We don't know if preloading will also be open on PS5 and PC. In the meantime, get busy creating your characters with the official demo.