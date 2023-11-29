In conjunction with the showcase dedicated to the game, Capcom opened the pre-orders Of Dragon’s Dogma 2a fantasy action role-playing game arriving on March 22, 2023. Available for purchase in the standard edition for €64.99 and in the deluxe edition for €74.99, those who purchase the first in advance will receive:
– Set of four choice weapons
Who will opt for the most expensive one Deluxe Edition instead you will receive:
– Set of four choice weapons
– Ring of Serenity
Capcom also released the contents of the Deluxe Edition, which includes the base game and the “New Adventurer’s Pack – Get Off to a Good Start” add-on. The latter is composed of:
- Camping Set for Explorers – Camp Outdoors
- Dragon’s Dogma Music and Sounds – Custom Sounds
- Harpy-attracting smoke signal – Attracts winged monsters
- Pendant of Affection – A special gift
- Incense of Ambivalence – Changes a token’s personality
- Temporary Prison Key – Escape from prison
- Art of Metamorphosis – Modify a character
- Dragon Heart – Brings the fallen back to life (A)
- 1500 Fault Crystals – Points to use beyond the fault
In short, lots of news for Dragon’s Dogma 2, in addition to the release date and the new gameplay.
