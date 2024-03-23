Net of the harsh criticisms that emerged from the reviews on Steam Of Dragon's Dogma 2the action RPG recorded a peak of over on Valve's platform 224,000 concurrent players. This is the best result ever recorded by a Capcom singleplayer game.

Specifically, SteamDB reports 224,256 players connected simultaneously at 3pm today and consequently it is very likely that the numbers will continue to rise throughout the weekend. Previously it was Resident Evil 4 Remake that held the record, thanks to a peak of 168,000 users.

Looking at the entire Capcom catalogue, at the moment Dragon's Dogma 2 is third and ready to surpass Monster Hunter Rise's 231,000 concurrent players, while we doubt it will be possible to reach Monster Hunter World's peak of 334,000 concurrent users.