Net of the harsh criticisms that emerged from the reviews on Steam Of Dragon's Dogma 2the action RPG recorded a peak of over on Valve's platform 224,000 concurrent players. This is the best result ever recorded by a Capcom singleplayer game.
Specifically, SteamDB reports 224,256 players connected simultaneously at 3pm today and consequently it is very likely that the numbers will continue to rise throughout the weekend. Previously it was Resident Evil 4 Remake that held the record, thanks to a peak of 168,000 users.
Looking at the entire Capcom catalogue, at the moment Dragon's Dogma 2 is third and ready to surpass Monster Hunter Rise's 231,000 concurrent players, while we doubt it will be possible to reach Monster Hunter World's peak of 334,000 concurrent users.
The reviews on Steam, on the other hand, are terrible
Despite the excellent numbers recorded on Steam, the percentage of negative reviews it is really very high, around 65% of the total. Among the most widespread criticisms is that relating to performancegiven that Dragon's Dogma 2 puts an excessive burden on the CPUs, with practically only the more beefy and expensive ones that can guarantee more or less stable performance.
Another widespread criticism is those relating to numerous microtransactions put up for sale by Capcom, according to some even pay-to-win, although the majority allow you to obtain objects that can be found more or less easily even in the game without spending a euro.
