You can complete Dragon's Dogma 2 using only the fists and without the support of the Pawns? Apparently yes, but it's not at all simple, as evidenced by the video of the feat made by Biscuit Sticks, a channel specialized in completing games with your bare hands or in other imaginative ways.

The rules of the challenge self-imposed by the content creator are simple: from the beginning to the end of the adventure he must not equip any weapon, fight only with his bare hands and must not engage any Pawn created by the community, nor be accompanied by the main one.

Unfortunately, unlike the first chapter in Dragon's Dogma 2 there is no equipment like the “Bloody Knuckle” designed specifically for players who love fisticuffs. On the other hand, rings like the “Ring of Agression” offer significant increases to the Strength stat, which is clearly essential for those who want to face a similar challenge. An interesting detail is that the developers have taken the trouble to create specific animations for light and heavy attacks and an ad hoc finisher for those who fight only with their bare hands.

As explained by Biscuit Sticks, the bulk of the difficulties are found at the beginning of the adventure and by some limits imposed by the structure of the game, evidently designed to be faced together with the Pawns. For example, delete harpies and other flying monsters using your bare hands is, for obvious reasons, a real torture and in these cases it is necessary to have a lot of patience and use your wits, for example by picking up and throwing the boulders scattered around the environments.