On the occasion of the showcase dedicated to the game, Capcom revealed the release date official of Dragon’s Dogma 2: The March 22, 2024. We will be able to play it on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. In fact, what was already learned hours ago is confirmed, thanks to an update on the game’s Steam page, which itself confirmed what was revealed by the video game classification body PEGI a few days earlier. In short, it was a bit of a puffin’s secret, if you can use the expression. Now, however, it’s official, so we can’t help but be happy about it, especially since there isn’t much left until we can play it.
More information
While we’re at it, let’s also review the official requirements of the game, naturally related to the PC version:
Minims – 1080p, 30 fps
- Operating system: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64 bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5 10600 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB of RAM
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT with 8GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 12
- Additional notes: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 required to support ray tracing.
Recommended: 2160i, 30 fps
- Operating system: Windows 10 / Windows 11 64 bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 5 3600x
- Memory: 16 GB of RAM
- Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 / AMD Radeon RX 6700
- DirectX: Version 12
- Additional notes: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 required to support ray tracing.
#Dragons #Dogma #official #release #date #announced