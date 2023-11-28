On the occasion of the showcase dedicated to the game, Capcom revealed the release date official of Dragon’s Dogma 2: The March 22, 2024. We will be able to play it on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. In fact, what was already learned hours ago is confirmed, thanks to an update on the game’s Steam page, which itself confirmed what was revealed by the video game classification body PEGI a few days earlier. In short, it was a bit of a puffin’s secret, if you can use the expression. Now, however, it’s official, so we can’t help but be happy about it, especially since there isn’t much left until we can play it.