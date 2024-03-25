Capcom has made official plans for the next update coming in Dragon's Dogma 2. The patch will implement a series of important improvements and new features. No exact launch date was given, but Capcom plans to release the patch as soon as it is ready.

Among the various improvements there are three the ones that stand out the most and will arrive on all platforms. The first will allow you to start a new game from the main menu even if there is one that already exists. This is currently possible, but you will need to manually search and delete your save data.

The second change will concern the possibility of buy a house which will be available as a mission right from the start of the game. The third improvement will include the addition of new items “Art of Metamorphosis” which will allow players to change their character or the appearance of their Pawns.

Additionally, the options for the motion blur and the ray tracing will be added to the menus of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of the game, along with some other optimizations for the Steam version. You can take a look at all the changes that will be made from the official X post that we propose.

To all Dragon's Dogma 2 players! We're planning to release patches including the following updates and fixes in the near future, and will release them as soon as they are ready for distribution on each platform. Thank you for your patience and support! pic.twitter.com/aQoV3URH4C — Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) March 25, 2024

As already mentioned, there is no release date yet for the update Dragon's Dogma 2. However, the game is already available on PC, PS5 And Xbox Series. Stay tuned for further details!



