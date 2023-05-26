Among the most unexpected announcements of the Playstation Showcase of this year the one of certainly stood out Dragon’s Dogma 2 which gives a new light to the role-playing game of Capcom came out in 2012 and which until recently had apparently fallen into oblivion. Now that its arrival is certain, all we have to do is wait for the information on the title that will gradually be given by the software house and it seems that, just two days after the announcement, the first data is starting to arrive.

This time we talk about the game mode; in fact, it seems that Dragon’s Dogma 2 is, like the first chapter, playable exclusively in single-player and that in no way can you interact with external players. Other information in our possession concerns the graphics engine of the game, the same used for the most recent ones Resident Evil and that Capcom is now accompanying all its latest titles. The RE Engine it would in fact be among the best graphics engines around with state-of-the-art graphics, AI and physics.

As for the class system we will instead have one identical to the previous chapter, the player will be able to choose a vocation between magician, archer And warrior and, starting from here, develop one’s career. What can I say, Dragon’s Dogma 2 will certainly be an unmissable gem for all lovers of role-playing games.