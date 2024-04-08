There are many mods for Dragon's Dogma 2. Some are cosmetic, and do things such as adding more stylish touches to your Arisen's tattoos. Others are actually pretty useful, such as the ones that add an in-game one stop shop for items you could alternatively buy as paid DLC or deal with the dreaded Dragonsplague.

Plenty of mods deal with your Pawns, which is perhaps unsurprising considering how big a role they play in the game – and how far from perfect they can sometimes be. Needless to say, there were a few mods here that colored me intrigued.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

11 beginners' tips for Dragon's Dogma 2.Watch on YouTube

First up, there is the Pawn-based mod known as Stop Selling Yourself. This mod from r457 and gh057 promises to stop randomly-encountered Pawns approaching your Arisen and initiating dialogue. “You can still talk to them yourself and hire them if you want to,” though, the creators say.

There is also the ShutUpPawns mod from emoose. This mod, as you may have already supplied, quietens down your Pawn companions somewhat. You know, if you are finding their constant quips of “Alas, you run too fast for the likes of me” and so on a bit much.

“Can stop pawns from commenting on every ladder and chest they see, or any other annoying things they decide to spout,” ShutUpPawns' creator says. “Also allows blocking high-fives after battles, in case you've had enough of them taking control of your character every time.”



Image credit: r457 and gh057

Sticking with Pawns a little longer, there is also a mod that will stop your companions from dying in the brine. While some players have willingly sacrificed a Pawn or two by dunking them in water, sometimes their demise is less than ideal.

According to creator Hodoo, the Pawns Survive Brine mod “prevents your main and hired pawns from being deleted from existence when they mindlessly fall into too deep of a puddle, instead teleporting them to a safe position.”

The Show Main Pawn Favorability mod, meanwhile, does exactly what it says on the tin – it shows the favorability of your main Pawn. This mod from zhoukaituo could be useful if you're planning on taking any relationship to the next level.



Image credit: zhoukaituo

Finally, I love the sound of the Arisen's Almanac mod from gibbed.

This particular mod adds additional markers to Dragon's Dogma 2's in-game map for a variety of collectibles such as chests. It also marks Seeker's Tokens, which will come in handy when you meet the Sphinx.

Have you been using any Dragon's Dogma 2 mods?

Outside of modding, Dragon's Dogma 2 players have been devising ways to warn others of Pawns that have been affected by some in-game afflictions by gifting owners with rotten food.