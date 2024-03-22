Dragon's Dogma 2 has arrived and the press reviews are more than positive. It turned out to be a great game and many fans couldn't wait to start their own adventures, especially after a lot of time spent in the editor creating incredible characters like these. Too bad that once started it turned out that Dragon's Dogma 2 is a game full of microtransactionswith tons of paid features, including features like the ability to change the appearance of your character and pawn after you create them. In reality, the bulk of the microtransactions do not seem essential to play (among other things, we will still be able to find many elements within the game, says Capcom) and perhaps even things like a greater number of teleportation points (but was it better to have less?) might not prove too useful. Of course, it is annoying that something that in certain games can be done without problems is blocked here for a fee. See also Ubisoft admits handling of misconduct has caused a lack of trust The real problem of the microtransactions of Dragon's Dogma 2, however, is another, also because Capcom has long accustomed us to games with a lot of paid additional content (think of everything you can spend on Monster Hunter).

Dragon's Dogma 2's microtransaction problem The real problem with Dragon's Dogma 2's microtransactions is the pure and simple “deception” by Capcom. They had never been mentioned and, unlike any Monster Hunter in which it is obvious that there will be, Dragon's Dogma 2 did not give the slightest impression of being designed for these additional micro-contents. It's impossible not to think that the entire Capcom team knew very well that the public wouldn't be happy about it and preferred to overlook it for Don't ruin the sales momentum and not dampen the interest of fans who have been eager to get their hands on Dragon's Dogma 2 for months. It's an approach so disrespectful towards the fans that it almost leaves you amazed, considering that over the years Capcom has always had the consensus of players for the quality of its games. The damage to our image won't be enormous in our opinion (we are all too used to microtransactions and we fear that this will diminish quickly) but it is still present. See also Venom 3 has a new release date Within a few weeks the community, which will have dissected every secret of Dragon's Dogma 2, could come to the conclusion that in reality these additional purchases are not at all necessary to have a good experience, but by now the strong feeling of discomfort will remain. The only way to send a message is always Don't buy these microtransactionsbut we fear that there will be many players who will not have any problems and that everything will happen again in the future.

