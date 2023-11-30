Capcom will sell Dragon’s Dogma 2 for $70 on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S when the long-awaited sequel arrives next March.

It marks the first time Capcom will sell the base version of a new game for that higher price point. This year’s Resident Evil 4 Remake was sold for $10 less (and while a remake, it was substantially different). Street Fighter 6 was also sold at for less, as was dino hunter Exoprimal.

Capcom had been one of the few publishers not to embrace the $70 price point up until now, but the move comes as no surprise.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

Seven stupid things you can do in Dragon’s Dogma 2, with 20 minutes of new gameplay.Watch on YouTube

The majority of other game publishers have already shifted to the higher price, and in September Capcom president Haruhiro Tsujimoto said that rising development costs and the need to increase wages meant that “game prices are too low.”

“Development costs now are about 100 times more than they were during the Famicom era, but software prices haven’t gone up to that extent,” Tsujimoto said previously.

“There’s also a need to raise wages in order to attract talent. Seeing as wages are rising in the industry as a whole, I think raising unit prices is a healthy business model.”

The fantasy action RPG sequel launches on 22nd March 2024, with a $80 or £70 deluxe edition version available as well, which contains in-game cosmetics and unlocks a music and sound gallery.

“Dragon’s Dogma 2 feels very similar to the original, for better and worse,” our Ian wrote when he played the game recently. “There’s no huge change in gameplay, while the visual style of Capcom’s fantasy RPG series also feels familiar,” he wrote in our Dragon’s Dogma 2 preview.