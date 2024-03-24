Dragon's Dogma 2 and the best-selling game on Steam: available for just a couple of days, the Capcom title managed to beat Helldivers 2, relegating it to second position.

In short, the action RPG directed by Hideaki Itsuno managed to put an end to a domination that had lasted for some time: it seemed that Helldivers 2 had no intention of giving up the top spot classificationbut at least for the moment he had to give way.

There official top 10 of Steam will only arrive on Tuesday morning and it will be interesting to understand if the values ​​in the field will be the same as those found in the tweet below, with Dragon's Dogma 2 in first position, Helldivers 2 second and Counter-Strike 2 third.