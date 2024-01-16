As the name suggests, Dragon's Dogma 2 represents the second chapter of Capcom's Action RPG series (if we exclude the MMO Dragon's Dogma Online), but Capcom has repeatedly specified that it is a perfect starting point even for those who haven't played the predecessor. In this regard, director Hideaki Itsuno reassured players that they will not find themselves lost within the game world, rich in lore and rules, thanks to a narrative deviceperhaps a little banal, but certainly very effective.

Through an interview with Games Radar, Itsuno revealed that the Arisen, or the protagonist, is suffering from atotal amnesia and that thanks to this pretext the NPCs will be willing to explain to him/her (and consequently also to the player) everything there is to know about the cultures, political tensions, monsters and so on of the nations of Bermund and Battahl who will be the backdrop to this adventure.

“The game starts with a main character who has lost his memory,” Itsuno said, adding that this allowed the developers to introduce “some characters around you who will explain things to you to keep you informed. So, even if it's your first time playing Dragon's Dogma, you can easily immerse yourself in this world.”