During the night, the long-awaited game was officially released on PC and latest generation consoles Dragon's Dogma 2one of the most interesting upcoming titles of early 2023. The reviews released by the public at the moment are not at all promising, and the reason is not easy to explain.

Many users (over 65% of Steam reviewers) said they were very annoyed by the large presence of microtransactions: these small DLCs with a price ranging from euro to 5 euros allow you to acquire a lot of game objects even infinitely.

Lighter camping kits, game coins and even teleportation crystals: all objects that, not so easily, can be obtained in game. The fact that these small DLCs are also available within a title that, basically, costs 70 euros, has made users turn up their noses.

Capcom didn't take long to give an answer to this heated controversy:

All items listed below can be obtained in-game or as paid DLC items: Rift Crystals

Art of Metamorphosis – Character Editor

Ambivalent Incense of the Rift – Changes the inclinations of the tokens

Portcrystal – Warp location marker

Wak Stone – Brings the dead back to life!

Makeshift Prison Key – To escape the prison!

Harpysnare Smoke Beacons – Harpy decoy item

However, this statement does not seem to have been sufficient for a large portion of users, given that negative reviews don't tend to diminish.



