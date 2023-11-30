The company’s previous games, such as Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6, were sold at $59.99, or $10 less. This change in prices had in some ways already been suggested by Haruhiro Tsujimoto, the company’s president, who in September declared that the price of video games is too low.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is the first game made by Capcom to be sold in the USA for 70 dollars therefore aligning itself with the price range that has now become a standard for the triple-A productions of many important publishers, such as Sony PlayStation, Take-Two, EA and Ubisoft, just to name a few.

In Italy the situation is different

We would like to point out that in Italy, and in Europe in general, things are slightly different. In fact, the price of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is 74.99 euros on console and 64.99 euros on Steamwith a difference of only 5 euros more than Resident Evil 4 Remake and Street Fighter 6, both priced at 69.99 / 59.99 euros, therefore the standard of 79.99 euros which we now see becoming increasingly widespread is not reached.

Staying on the theme of “firsts”, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is also the first ever Capcom game to arrive andexclusively on current generation platformstherefore cutting out players on PS4 and Xbox One.

We remind you that the title will be available from March 22, 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series Just a few days ago Capcom presented a new trailer and lots of information on Dragon’s Dogma 2.