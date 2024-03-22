With the release of Dragon's Dogma 2 in the shops the traditional analysis by Digital Foundry. The tech enthusiasts have positively evaluated the game from a technical point of view, describing it as “a great graphic result”, specifying however that the problems that currently affect both the PC and console versions are not of little importance and that Capcom will necessarily have to resolve the situation with corrective patches.

According to their analyses, the PS5 and Xbox Series of Dragon's Dogma 2 are basically on par. Although it was not possible to carry out a pixel count precise to the millimetre, both offer a resolution upscaled to 4K via checkerboard rendering, with the green-crossed console at a slight disadvantage at the moment due to a problem of graphic artefacts due to this technology which we hope they will be fixed after launch. Clearly, various graphical compromises were necessary on the Xbox Series S, such as the absence of real-time global illumination, and therefore it is not on par with the other versions.

The performances are absolutely not convincing. The only graphics preset available offers a dancer unlocked framerate, with the fps count going from 30 to 45 fps, and therefore paradoxically it would have been better to impose a limit of 30 fps. Things get worse when you enter the largest and most populated city, where the framerate easily reaches the 20 fps threshold, with the Xbox Series